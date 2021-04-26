Train operations to continue despite Covid-19 curbs: Railways

Despite several states announcing lockdown to curb spread of Covid-19, Indian Railways has said that train operations will continue and in busy routes special trains will be operated.

"At present 70% trains including mail and express are operating from pre-Covid-19 period. The Railways is also operating around 330 summer special trains to clear the rush," Railway Board chairman Suneet Sharma said.

"Most of the special trains originating from Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka to Eastern parts of the country. The Railways is closely monitoring the situation and ticketing pattern. Where ever the Railways found heavy rush, special trains will be operated," he said.

"Though the states have asked the Railways to follow Covid-19 protocol, none of them have asked to stop the train services," he said.

The Railways has already stationed 4000 Covid Care Coaches with 64,000 beds in various railway stations in the country.

In Delhi, 50 coaches (with 800 beds) are deployed at Shakurbasti station and Anand Vihar Terminal. At Nandurbar (Maharashtra), 21 coaches (with 378 beds) are positioned. At Bhopal station, 20 coaches have been positioned. In Punjab 50 coaches and in Jabalpur 20 coaches will be deployed.