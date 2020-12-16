Trust between Indian and Chinese armies evaporated after Galwan clash, says top army commander

Trust between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) evaporated after the clash in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, a top military commander said on Wednesday, on the 49th anniversary of the Vijay Diwas.

India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

"I'd like to say there've been no major intrusions or face-offs in Eastern Command area since friction in Ladakh. Post-Galwan incident, mutual trust on LAC between us & Chinese PLA evaporated & will take time to stabilise," Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, General officer in command, Eastern Command said at the National War Memorial (NWM) in New Delhi.

"There have been no intrusions or major faceoffs in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Command since the Ladakh standoff between Indian troops and China's PLA," Chauhan said, adding that precautionary deployment during the Ladakh crisis was witnessing a gradual deduction in the eastern sector, due to the onset of winter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial here, marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary year celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in 1971.

Modi was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the chief of defence staff and tri-service chiefs as he laid wreath and paid homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

Four victory mashaals (flaming torches) will be carried to various parts of India, including to the villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of the 1971 war, the defence ministry has said.

