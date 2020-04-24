Two militants killed, cop rescued in Kashmir’s Anantnag

A policeman abducted by militants was rescued while two terrorists were killed and a cop was injured in a brief shootout in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday evening.

Police said that two militants travelling along with an abducted policeman were stopped near a barricade laid by the police and the army at Kharpora-Arwani in Bijbehera, Anantnag, 48 kms from here, in the evening. “The militants, however, fired at the police party and tried to flee. They were killed in a brief shootout while as the abducted cop was rescued,” Inspector General Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

During the exchange of firing, a policeman also sustained injury, he said. The police didn't divulge the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants.

However, sources said both of them were locals, had recently joined militancy, and were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit.