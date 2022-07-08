Uddhav moves SC against Guv's order on govt formation

Uddhav Thackeray moves Supreme Court against Governor's decision inviting Eknath Shinde to form government

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said it will be listed before an appropriate bench on July 11

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 08 2022, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 11:28 ist
Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photos

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 11, a fresh plea of the Uddhav Thackeray led faction challenging appointment of Eknath Shinde as chief minister of Maharashtra.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said it will be listed before an appropriate bench on July 11.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai, said they are seeking listing of the fresh plea along with other pending petitions which are coming up for hearing on July 11.

Also Read — Blow to Uddhav Thackeray as ex-corporators turn to Eknath Shinde

"We are challenging the appointment of Eknath Shinde as chief minister," Kamat said.

Rebellion by a section of Sena MLAs, led by Shinde, had resulted in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. 

Uddhav Thackeray
India News
Supreme Court
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Eknath Shinde

