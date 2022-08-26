UGC declares 21 varsities as 'fake'; maximum in Delhi

UGC declares 21 universities as 'fake'; maximum in Delhi followed by UP

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West bengal and Kerala also have fake universities on the list

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 26 2022, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 16:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday declared 21 universities as "fake" and not empowered to confer any degree, majority of which are in Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh.

"At least 21 self-styled, unrecognised institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

Also Read | 25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

Delhi has eight fake universities namely, All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences, Commercial University Ltd Daryaganj, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

Uttar Pradesh has seven such universities namely, Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university), Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, according to the UGC.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West bengal and Kerala also have fake universities on the list.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

UGC
University Grants Commission
Delhi
Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana

Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana

Kondapalli toys: Andhra's precious crafts heritage

Kondapalli toys: Andhra's precious crafts heritage

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

 