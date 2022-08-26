UGC declares 21 universities as 'fake'; maximum in Delhi followed by UP

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday declared 21 universities as "fake" and not empowered to confer any degree, majority of which are in Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh.

"At least 21 self-styled, unrecognised institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

Delhi has eight fake universities namely, All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences, Commercial University Ltd Daryaganj, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

Uttar Pradesh has seven such universities namely, Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university), Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, according to the UGC.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West bengal and Kerala also have fake universities on the list.