UGC to alter learning assessment parameters in draft NHEQF

The University Grants Commission will alter the learning assessment parameters in the draft National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF) to bring continuity with the National Skill Qualification Framework. The changes have also been aimed at reworking it to fit in the four-year undergraduate programme.

To this end, the higher education authority is holding a series of four consultative meetings with vice-chancellors and college principals, the first of which is scheduled for this week on Wednesday. The draft NHEQF was unveiled in February this year.

Till now, assessment or learning outcomes have been given to students from level 5 to level 10 in an ascending order of complexity based on knowledge or skills or competency. Unless they have the minimum requisite competency, degrees, certificates or PhD are not awarded.

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that the major reform has been done is to align the NHEQF to be from level 4.5 to level 8 in sync with the NSQF. “This change will help the mobility of students across institutes and disciplines,” Kumar said.

The five levels in the existing system of higher education are level 5 (certificate level), level 6 (diploma level), level 7 (undergraduate programme), level 8 (undergraduate programme with research or honours and PG diploma), level 9 (Master’s programme), and level 10 (doctoral programme).

For each level of qualification, the NHEQF prescribes the norms for learning outcomes including the level of knowledge and understanding, skills that are required to perform tasks, application of knowledge and skills, etc.

As per the changes, level 4.5 is when a student exits after the first year of undergraduate programme, and will be given an undergraduate certificate. At level 5, a student can earn an undergraduate diploma after two years of college. At level 5.5, a student can earn a bachelor’s degree or bachelor of vocation after three years in college, and at level 6, a post graduate diploma.

Level 6 is for students who pursue a two-year post-graduate course after 3 years of college in an undergraduate course, or when a student pursues a one-year masters programme after four years of UG studies. A student earns a Master’s degree at level 6.

Level 7 is for MTech degrees, and level 8 is for doctoral degrees.