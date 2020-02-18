UIDAI serves notice to Hyderabad man to prove Indian citizenship

A Hyderabad man, Mohammed Sattar Khan, has been served a notice by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) asking him to prove his Indian citizenship.

The letter dated February 3, came to light on Tuesday with activists and Sattar’s lawyer claiming that UIDAI has no such authority to examine the citizenship of a person.

Speaking to DH, advocate Muzaffer ullah Khan said that he was approached by two other men besides Sattar, all from the minority community from the old city area of Hyderabad.

The letter revealed in the context of the ongoing controversy and agitation over CAA and NRC could possibly amplify the doubts and fears among the Muslims, Muzaffer ullah said.

The lawyer said that since the place where his clients were called for examination on Thursday— Mega Gardens, Balapur— is a function hall, he suspects that such notices would have been sent to many others too.

The letter to Sattar from the UIDAI’s regional office in Hyderabad says that they “have received a complaint/allegation that you are not an Indian national and you have obtained Aadhaar through false pretences, making false claims and submitting false documents.”

It further states an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the complaint’s veracity.

Sattar residing in Talab Katta area near Charminar is asked to appear before the enquiry officer “with all necessary documents in original to prove all your claims of citizenship and if you are not an Indian national, to prove that you have entered the Indian territory legally and your stay is valid.”

Muzaffer ullah says that if the issue is a fake Aadhaar card then the possessor can be punished with a Rs 10 lakh fine.

“But they want to check the citizenship which is not the UIDAI mandate.”

Muzaffer ullah claims all his clients – “uneducated, daily wage earners” to be Indian citizens, with valid documents.

“Failure to appear in person/ produce the documents in original to substantiate your claims will be construed (as) that you have no defense against the said complaint/ allegation and the matter shall be decided suo moto. Accordingly, the Aadhaar no XXXX-XXXX-3722 will be deactivated in terms of rule 29 of the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016,” said the letter signed by Amita Bindroo, deputy director/ inquiry officer, UIDAI.