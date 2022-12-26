Ukraine's Zelenskyy seeks PM Modi's help with 'peace formula'

Zelenskyy seeks PM Modi's help with 'peace formula'

Zelenskyy said he also wished Modi for a successful G20 presidency of India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 26 2022, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 20:36 ist
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: DH Creative

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said he held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that he counted on India's participation for the implementation of his "peace formula".

Zelenskyy said he also wished Modi for a successful G20 presidency of India.

"I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN," the Ukrainian president said in a tweet.

There were no immediate details from the Indian side.

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February, Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said there can be "no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

India is yet to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

