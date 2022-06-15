UN chief's Spokesperson seeks halt to violence in India

UN chief's Spokesperson calls for halt to violence in India amidst protest after controversial remarks against Prophet

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that India accords the highest respect to all religions.

PTI
PTI, United Nations,
  • Jun 15 2022, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 14:53 ist

The Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a halt to any sort of violence, especially one based on perceived religious differences and hatred, amidst protests in India over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP functionaries against the Prophet.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General during his media briefing on Tuesday, said that Guterres is for the full respect of religion.

Asked about the UN’s position on violence in India after the controversial remarks against the Prophet, Dujarric said: “Our position is… as we've said at the time, is for the full respect of religion, for calling against any sort of hate speech or incitement and, of course, a halt to any sort of violence, especially one based on perceived religious differences and hatred”.

Also read | Prophet row: How did this sorry state come to pass?

The BJP on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that India accords the highest respect to all religions.

The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies, the MEA Spokesperson said last week. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United Nations
Prophet Remarks Row
Prophet Mohammed
India
Violence
India News

What's Brewing

End of an era as Internet Explorer is finally retiring

End of an era as Internet Explorer is finally retiring

DH Radio | Last-mile delivery: EVs the way forward

DH Radio | Last-mile delivery: EVs the way forward

BTS going on 'hiatus' as band members pursue solo work

BTS going on 'hiatus' as band members pursue solo work

DH Toon | BJP to bank on jobs ahead of 2024 elections?

DH Toon | BJP to bank on jobs ahead of 2024 elections?

Waste to energy! Refreshing coffee with civet poo

Waste to energy! Refreshing coffee with civet poo

Ticketless birds board a bus, conductor pays the price

Ticketless birds board a bus, conductor pays the price

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

 