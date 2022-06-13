Unemployment most burning issue in country: Varun Gandhi

Noting that unemployment is the most burning issue in the country, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Monday appreciated AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for mentioning him while raising the issue in a speech.

Gandhi, who has often put the government in a dock over a host of issues, posted a video of a speech of the fiery Hyderabad MP who cited a large number of vacancies in different sectors of government and added that the figures were first quoted by the BJP leader.

"Unemployment today is the country's most burning issue, and leaders from across the country should draw the government's attention to this. Unemployed youths should be given justice. Only then the country will grow strong," Gandhi tweeted.

He said he was thankful to Owaisi for mentioning the questions raised by him over the issue in his address.