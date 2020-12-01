UNESCO seeks timely investigation into Assam journalist Parag Bhuyan's death in hit-and-run case

The UNESCO has urged India to carry out investigation in time bound manner into the recent death of an Assam-based TV journalist, Parag Bhuyan in a hit-and-run case.

The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, called on the Indian authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding the death of Bhuyan, who was injured on November 11 and succumbed to his injuries the next day.

"I deplore the death of Parag Bhuyan. I trust that the Indian authorities will ensure a timely investigation to shed light on the circumstances of Bhuyan’s death. No effort should be spared to enable journalists to exercise their profession safety, without let or hindrance," said a statement quoting Azoulay.

In his work, Parag Bhuyan, an experienced journalist of the Pratidin Time group, specialised in issues relating to corruption and local crime, it said.

Bhuyan, 53 was killed in a hit-and-run case on November 12 near his house at Kakopathar in upper Assam's Tinsukia district. Bhuyan was a correspondent of Pratidin Time, an Assamese satellite news channel in Guwahati.

Editor of the news channel, Nitumoni Saikia in a statement suspected that it was a murder case as Bhuyan had received threats for his recent news reports which sought to uncover corrupt practices in and around Kakopathar.

UNESCO promotes the safety of journalists through global awareness-raising, capacity building and a range of actions, notably in the framework of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.