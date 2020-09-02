Union Cabinet approves Mission Karmayogi for bringing post-recruitment reforms

The Centre on Wednesday announced Mission Karmayogi, a scheme for bringing post-recruitment reforms in civil services.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the launching of Mission Karmayogi, which is officially called as National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB).

"Today the Union Cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to bring this very big, post-recruitment reform, where an opportunity will be given to officers and employees to improve their own performance," he said.

"This is post recruitment skill-building programme. Under the Mission, officers and government employees will get an opportunity to improve their performance under the mission," Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar told media here.

A council, headed by the Prime Minister and having chief ministers as members, will approve the civil services capacity building plans under the scheme.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the scheme will help end subjective evaluation, and ensure scientifically-devised, objective and real-time assessment of employees.

"Mission Karmayogi is an endeavour is also to end the culture of working in silos and to overcome the multiplicity of training curriculum which we have because of the institutions spread all over the country, with the introduction of a common platform for uniform realisation of nation''s vision and of our shared aspiration and our shared future goals," he said.

This way, Singh said, it will provide a mechanism for continuous capacity building, a constant updating of the talent pool and also provide an equal opportunity of professional as well as personal growth and a stream of self-training for value addition at all levels.

Department of Personnel and Training secretary C Chandramouli said Mission Karmayogi is constituted to build future-ready civil servants with right attitude, skills and knowledge, aligned to the vision of a "New India".

He said it looks at a new national architecture for civil services capacity building and focuses not only on individual capacity building but on institutional capacity building and also on process.

He also said the central government will set up Capacity Building Commission to harmonise training standards. The commission will have shared faculty & resources. It will supervise all training institutions in the country.

The government will spend Rs 510 crore for five-year project which will be accessible to all from section officers to secretaries.

In a presentation, he said at present, there is a diverse and fragmented training landscape and there are inconsistencies in training priorities by various training institutions in various ministries which has prevented shared understanding of India's developmental aspirations.