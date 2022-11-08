Union minister Scindia tests positive for Covid-19

Union minister Scindia tests positive for Covid-19

Earlier in the day, Scindia left the core group meeting of BJP in Bhopal midway due to fever

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Nov 08 2022, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 23:05 ist
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI Photo

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier in the day, Scindia left the core group meeting of BJP in Bhopal midway due to fever, sources said.

“On the advice of the doctors, I have undergone a Covid-19 test and my report is positive. I request all of you who came in my contact in the last few days to get them examined from the nearest health center,” Scindia tweeted in Hindi.

He and other senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had arrived in the MP capital to take part in the core group meeting chaired by state unit president Vishnu Dutt Sharma.

Scindia was scheduled to go back to Delhi on a 4:30 PM flight on Tuesday but left around 1:30 PM, the sources added.     

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jyotiraditya Scindia
Covid-19
India News

What's Brewing

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

 