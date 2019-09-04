UP: 8-year-old girl gang-raped by 3 students in school

In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside the school toilet by three students of the sixth standard at the same school in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.

Though the alleged incident occurred around a fortnight back, it came to light on Tuesday after the minor victim's condition deteriorated and she was admitted to the hospital.

The parents of the victim said that they had approached the school principal and apprised her of the incident but they were asked to keep silent else their own social reputation would be adversely hit.

She also said that it could result in clashes between us and the families of the alleged culprits.

Even the local police allegedly shooed the parents away, when they went there to lodge a complaint in this regard, according to the reports.

Sources said that the in-charge of the local police station Naresh Kumar had been sent to the Police Lines. Three teachers of the school, including the principal, were also suspended.

Sources said that three students of the sixth standard, who included two brothers, took the minor to the toilet of the government primary school in Ramala area in the district, and allegedly gang-raped her.

Police said that a case was registered in this regard and all the three culprits were arrested.

The condition of the minor, who was admitted to the hospital, was stated to be critical, sources said.