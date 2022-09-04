US India 2+2 Intersessional Meeting in Delhi next week

US India 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue in Delhi next week

The delegation visiting India during September 5-8 will be led by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu

A group of senior US officials will travel to India next week to attend the US-India 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue, according to the State Department.

The delegation visiting India during September 5-8 will be led by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu. Its objective is to deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the department said in a statement on Saturday.

Lu will be joined by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Camille Dawson for a Quad Senior Officials Meeting and Department of Defense Assistant Secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner for a US-India 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue, it said.

"The delegation will meet with senior Indian officials to discuss ways in which the United States and India can expand our cooperation to support a free and open, connected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific region where human rights are respected," the State Department said.

Lu will also join an event under the US-India Alliance for Women' Economic Empowerment with female entrepreneurs. The event is aimed at increasing economic security through women's meaningful participation in the workforce.

"He will also engage in a roundtable discussion with senior business executives about how India can realise its full economic potential over the next 25 years to become a central hub in global supply chains," said the State Department.

