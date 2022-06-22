Varanasi Airport to now make announcements in Sanskrit too

Varanasi's Babatpur airport has become the first airport in the country where public announcements are being made in Sanskrit language along with Hindi and English.

The Varanasi airport authorities recently shared a video in which one could hear the announcement about the precautions to be taken to ward off Covid-19 in Sanskrit.

The tweet accompanying the video said that the passengers arriving in the airport terminal would realise immediately that they had reached a place which had been a centre for learning Sanskrit.

The airport officials said that Varanasi was identified by Sanskrit. It had been a centre for learning Sanskrit since ancient times. ''Such a move will go a long way in reviving people's interest in this ancient language,'' said an official.

Varanasi has a Sanskrit university, Sampoornanda Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, which specialises in the study of Sanskrit language and other related fields.

While the airport officials hailed the decision, it evoked a mixed reaction from the passengers and netizens.

''Sanskrit is the mother of all Indian languages. Efforts are needed to encourage use of this language. It's (making announcements in Sanskrit) a good decision,'' says Rachana Upadhyaya, a resident of the town.

Anamika Tewari, a frequent flyer to and from Varanasi, also welcomed the move saying that it should be adopted at other airports in the country as well.

A Twitter user also advocated for Bhojpuri. "Why not Bhojpuri? Why bhojpuriyas are treated like second class citizens in their own country? We need announcements in native language of Varanasi which is Bhojpuri. Also recognize Bhojpuri language. Give announcements in Bhojpuri," the user tweeted.

A few, however, said that announcements should be made in languages the people could easily understand. ''I am not sure if the people can follow the announcements made in Sanskrit,'' remarked another city resident.

Musician TM Krishna also pointed out the “insanity” of the situation.