Verbal spat between CJI-SCBA chief: Bar body to convene GBM to consider resolution against Kapil Sibal, N K Kaul

Members of the Supreme Court Bar Association have demanded to seek explanation from senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Neeraj Kishan Kaul for tendering apology to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud following his verbal spat with president Vikas Singh on March 2 on hearing of a case related to land allotment for lawyers chambers.

"Any mentioning done by a member of the Bar to belittle the stand taken by the SCBA in the judicial proceeding should be highly condemned and in future strict action be taken against such member," they said.

A circular, issued by the SCBA, said, “The members of the Bar are extremely perturbed by what happened that day and have asked for a General Body Meeting signed by 184 members for considering the resolution….and second resolution signed by 235 members regarding the apology tendered by senior members of the Bar without knowing the issue and without consulting anyone in the EC (executive committee) of the SCBA”.

The EC held a meeting on March 6, wherein it was decided that a special general body meeting (GBM) would be held on March 16, in view of the requisitions signed by 235 members for calling urgent GBM of SCBA; and 184 members calling for GBM to show solidarity with the SCBA president and on the issue of allotment of land for lawyers’ chambers.

On March 2, the CJI told Singh not to threaten him, during a hearing on the listing of the petition to convert a parcel of land which was allotted to the Supreme Court into chamber blocks for lawyers. Singh mentioned the matter before a bench headed by the CJI and sought hearing on the case as the matter has not been listed for six times. The CJI replied that it will be listed in ordinary course. Singh submitted that then “I have to come to your residence".

This statement angered the Chief Justice Chandrachud and he told Singh not to threaten the Chief Justice. The Chief Justice shouted at Singh, "Leave this court right now….. You cannot cower us down!"

The resolutions listed for meeting included members of the Bar expressing complete solidarity with the stand taken by the President SCBA in the Court with regard to the Chambers construction issue in the newly allotted land and issuing appropriate show cause notice to the concerned members demanding their explanation.