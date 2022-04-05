Voice vote taken 200 times during CA bill passage in RS

Voice vote taken 200 times during passage of bill on Chartered Accountants in RS

The debate on the Bill took 2:20 hours while the voting on the 106 clauses and amendments

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Apr 05 2022, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 21:34 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Rajya Sabha. Credit: IANS Photo

Over 200 voice votes had to be conducted before a bill on Chartered Accountants (CAs) was passed in Rajya Sabha, reflecting the procedural rigour involved in law-making.

According to officials, the debate on the Bill, which included the reply of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, took 2:20 hours while the voting on the 106 clauses and amendments in the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants, and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022 took another 30 minutes. 

The voting took 18 per cent of the total time taken for passing the Bill. In case there are amendments, each clause is required to be put to vote twice based on the number of MPs moving amendments to each clause.

CPM's John Brittas gave 163 notices for amendments to various clauses of the Bill and moved almost all of them during the clause-wise consideration of the Bill. CPI's Binoy Viswam also moved a few amendments.

Officials said it was after a long time that a bill with so many clauses and amendments was passed with voting taking substantial time.

