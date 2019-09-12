Water level in Sardar Sarovar crosses historic high

The water level in Sardar Sarovar Dam reservoir has crossed a historic 137 meter, a metre short of the dam's total height for the first time since its height was increased two years ago following protests.

Officials believe that the level will touch the maximum 138.6 metre soon, with heavy rain lashing the Narmada river catchment area.

The swelling water level in River Narmada has also put 175 villages in three districts in danger of being flooded.

Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Managing Director of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNL) on Wednesday told reporters that the water level in the reservoir crossed 137 metre.

In his tweet, Gupta informed that there was an inflow of 8 lakh cusec of water into the reservoir from Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar dams in Madhya Pradesh.

The inflow of this quantity is being received for nearly a month.

Officials believe that with same amount of water discharge, in next two to three weeks the water level will reach the maximum capacity.

They said that the government has put out teams of NDRF and SDRF and local administration to deal with flood situation and relief work.

On the other hand, by Thursday, the state received 118% rainfall this season.

Regions like Saurashtra and Kutch where water is scarce have also received excess rainfall this year which has boosted the prospect of rabi crops.

Nearly 83% water has been stored in 204 water reservoirs in the state. 83 reservoirs are reported to be filled to their respective maximum capacity.