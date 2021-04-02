We condemn any use of violence: MEA on Myanmar issue

We condemn any use of violence: MEA on situation in Myanmar

When asked if India will allow people from Myanmar to cross over to the Indian side of the border, ministry spokesperson said it is being dealt with as per law

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 02 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 22:12 ist
General view shows Champhai town near the India–Myanmar border. Credit: Reuters Photo

As Myanmar's military continued crackdown on civilians protesting against the February 1 coup, India on Friday condemned any use of violence and said it stood for the restoration of democracy in the country.

At a media briefing, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said India has urged for the release of political prisoners and supported any attempts to resolve the current situation, including through the efforts of 10-nation ASEAN.

"Let me be very clear. We condemn any use of violence. We believe that the rule of law should prevail. We stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar," he said.

To a question on whether India will allow people from Myanmar to cross over to the Indian side along the Indo-Myanmar border, Bagchi said it is being dealt with as per law as well as on humanitarian considerations.

Read | Assam tries to deport 14-year-old Rohingya girl, Myanmar refuses to accept

"As far as border crossings are concerned, we are dealing with it as per our laws and humanitarian considerations," Bagchi said.

Myanmar has been rocked by massive protests since the military seized power in the coup on February 1.

According to reports, hundreds of people, including children, were killed in the crackdown by Myanmarese authorities. Leader of National League for Democracy (NLD) Aung San Suu Kyi is among the key people detained by the military following the coup.

"We have urged the release of political prisoners and supported any attempts at resolving the current situation, including through the efforts of ASEAN," Bagchi said.

"We remain engaged on this issue with our international interlocutors and at the UN Security Council in an effort to play a balanced and constructive role," he said.

As the situation deteriorated in Myanmar, thousands of people fled to Thailand.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Myanmar
India
Military coup
Aung San Suu Kyi

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites reopen

Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites reopen

Only 20% of Meghalaya's fauna discovered so far

Only 20% of Meghalaya's fauna discovered so far

KKR desperate to change fortunes post tough transition

KKR desperate to change fortunes post tough transition

A decade ago, India lifted the Cricket World Cup

A decade ago, India lifted the Cricket World Cup

 