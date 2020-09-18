Here's what PM Modi asked for on his birthday

Wear mask, follow social distancing: What PM Modi asked for on his birthday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 18 2020, 08:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 09:20 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the media. Credit: PTI Photo

Noting that many people have asked him what he wants on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he would want Covid-19 guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to be followed and that everyone should work to make "our planet healthy".

Modi turned 70 on Thursday, with world leaders and politicians and other leading personalities from the country extending their wishes to him.

Also Read: Donald Trump lauds PM Narendra Modi as 'great leader, loyal friend' on 70th birthday

In a tweet, he said, "Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now: Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly. Follow social distancing. Remember 'Do Gaj Ki Doori.' Avoid crowded spaces. Improve your immunity. Let us make our planet healthy."

Also Read: UK PM Boris Johnson sends birthday wishes to ‘friend’ Modi

He said people from all over India and the world have shared their kind wishes on his birthday and expressed his gratefulness to everyone.

The prime minister said these greetings give him the strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of his fellow citizens.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

 