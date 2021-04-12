West Bengal Elections Live: CISF firing in Cooch Behar triggers political storm as campaigns continue ahead of phase-5 polls

The killing of four persons in CISF firing at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district has triggered a political storm in West Bengal, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday calling it a "genocide" and Union Home Minister Amit Shah warning her against doing "appeasement politics" over bodies. A total of 45 seats will go to the polls in the fifth phase in West Bengal. Stay tuned for more updates.
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan during an election campaign in support of TMC candidate from Shyampukur constituency, Sashi Panja (R), in Kolkata, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
BJP lodges complaint with EC over TMC candidate's 'beggar' remark
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) over a purported comment made by the candidate of the Trinamool Congress at Arambagh in West Bengal, Sujata Mondal Khan, allegedly calling people of the Scheduled Castes as “beggars by nature”.
People in authority should ensure respect for central forces on public duty: West Bengal Guv
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said those in authority must ensure respect for constitutional institutions and central forces engaged in public duty.
Dhankhar's comments came a day after the state plunged into chaos when five people were killed, including four in CISF firing, during the fourth phase of polling in Cooch Behar district.
"People in authority must show statesmanship & ensure respect for constitutional institutions & CAPF engaged in public duty," the Governor said
Mamata calls Cooch Behar killings 'genocide', Shah warns her against 'appeasement politics' over bodies
The TMC chief said the Election Commission's decision to bar the entry of politicians in Cooch Behar district for 72 hours was aimed at "suppressing facts" and asserted she will visit the area by April 14.
