1,000 out-of-hospital deaths in Mumbai suppressed: Devendra Fadnavis

In what comes as a shocker, the BJP claimed that nearly 1,000 out-of-hospital Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai has been suppressed.
On Thursday, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis shot off a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray questioning the lapse and demanding a reconciliation of the figures.
The Maharashtra government and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to respond to the charges.
"It is wrong to suppress figures...in case of death because of Covid-19, the figure should reflect within a maximum 72 hours," Fadnavis said in the letter.
