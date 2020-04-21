19 nurses, 6 staff of Pune clinic contract COVID-19

19 nurses, 6 other staff of Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic contract COVID-19

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Apr 21 2020, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 15:02 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Nineteen nurses and six other paramedical staff members of the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune have tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said on Tuesday.

All of them are currently asymptomatic and stable, Ruby Hall Clinic's Chief Executive Officer Bomi Bhote said.

Last week, a nurse working in the general ward of the leading private hospital here in Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital subsequently screened 1,000 of its staff members.

 

 

"The test reports of 19 nurses and six other staff members, including clinical assistants, came out positive. All of them are asymptomatic and absolutely stable," Bhote said.

All the staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been quarantined at an isolation facility and all their primary contacts have been traced and tested.

"As a precautionary measure, we have dedicated an entire building within the hospital only for potential COVID- 19 cases. Our collective, coordinated and comprehensive approach has ensured that not a single (non-coronavirus) patient in the hospital got infected," he added.

"This highlights that thevirus lurks at large amidst us even without obvious visible symptoms. These persons have now been isolated from potential contacts to further break the chain of coronavirus spread," Bhote said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pune
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Coronavirus threatens global goals to end poverty

Coronavirus threatens global goals to end poverty

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 