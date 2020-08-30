2 labourers killed as marble slabs fall on them at IITB

2 labourers killed after marble slabs fall on them at IIT Bombay

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 30 2020, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 17:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Two labourers were killed and another one was injured after some heavy marble slabs fell on them while being unloaded from a truck at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The marble slabs, each weighing around 100 kg, were brought for some renovation work going on in the institute located in Powai area, senior police inspector Vijay Dalvi said.

"While the labourers were unloading the slabs from a truck, they lost their balance and six slabs fell on them," he said.

The victims were taken to the institute's hospital where Mahaveer Yadav (21) and Dinesh Jahangir (42), both hailing from Pune, were declared dead, the official said.

The injured labourer was undergoing treatment at the institute's hospital and his condition was reported to be out of danger, he said.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, he said, adding that a case may be registered against the contractor if any negligence is found.

IIT Bombay
labourers

