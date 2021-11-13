26 Naxals killed in encounter with police in Gadchiroli

At least 26 outlawed Naxals were killed on Saturday during an encounter in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

The encounter that started on Friday night is still continuing, an official of the Gadchiroli police told DH over phone.

The massive gunfight involved a dalam of the CPI (Maoist) and the C-60 unit of the Anti-Naxalite Operations of Maharashtra Police.

The encounter is taking place in the forested areas of Danora in Gadchiroli district - close to the Chhattisgarh border.

There are no reports of casualties among the police and security forces.

This is the fifth big encounter in recent times in Gadchiroli.

On 21, May, 2021, 13 outlawed Naxalites were killed in a pre-dawn encounter with police and security forces at Paydi-Kotmi jungles in Etapalli sub-division of Gadchiroli district.

On 11 October, 2021, five Naxals were killed during an encounter at Kosmi Kisneli jungles of Dhanora located along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.

On 3-4 March, 2020, in a successful Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) against the Naxalites along the Gadchiroli border, an arms manufacturing unit was busted.

Between 22-23 April, 2018, more than 40 Maoists including four commanders were killed in the twin encounters in Gadchiroli district by a team of Anti-Naxalite Operations of Maharashtra Police and 9th Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force.

