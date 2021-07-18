290 killed in Mumbai landslides over 29 years, over 300 injured

Landslides are a big killer in Mumbai with 290 people losing lives and more than 300 injured in the last 29 years. As many as 22,483 persons live in dangerous places prone to landslides.

The loss of life and financial loss due to landslides in Mumbai is not new and the state government is not serious about remedying the landslides for the last 10 years,” said RTI activist Anil Galgali.

In 25 out of 36 constituencies in Mumbai, 257 places are classified as dangerous in hilly areas.

Galgali said the Mumbai Slum Improvement Board had recommended to the state government to relocate 9,657 huts out of 22,483 huts in the area as a matter of priority.

It was proposed to protect the remaining huts by building ramparts around the hills.

Galgali had earlier warned the Maharashtra government about 327 places due to landslides during the monsoon.

Between 1992 and 2021, 290 people died and more than 300 were injured in landslides.

It was recommended by the Mumbai Slum Improvement Board, which conducted a comprehensive survey in 2010, and if it had been acted upon in time, the deaths of people living in hilly areas could have been prevented.

Following the Board's report and Galgali's follow-up, on September 1, 2011, the then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan had ordered the preparation of an action plan.

“However, ten years have passed since then but the Urban Development Department is still implementing it, none of which has drawn up an Action Taking Plan (ATP) as ordered by the Chief Minister,” Galgali said.

Check out DH's latest videos: