30 from Telangana, AP flee from shelter in Maharashtra

30 persons from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh escape from shelter in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, Akola,
  • Apr 16 2020, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 17:17 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

A group of thirty persons, labourers and students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who were quarantined in Akola district of Maharashtra, were found to have escaped, a senior official said on Thursday.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

None of them was known to be suffering from coronavirus, District Collector Jitendra Papalkar said.

They had been stopped while trying to return to their home states on March 30 after lockdown began, and quarantined at Patur in the district, he said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

They were found to have gone missing from the Maulana Azad Cultural Bhavan in Patur town in the early hours of Wednesday. Search is on for them, the collector added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
shelters
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
migrant workers
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 