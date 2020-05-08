8-yr-old girl raped by neighbour in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Maharajganj (UP),
  • May 08 2020, 14:54 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 14:54 ist

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Kolhi area here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday when the girl was playing outside her house. The accused -- Vikram, who lives nearby, took her to his place on some pretext and allegedly raped her, they said.

The girl later narrated the incident to her family members, who registered a complaint in this regard with police.

The accused was arrested by the police and the girl has been sent for medical check-up, police said. 

