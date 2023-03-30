Active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 3,000

As the spike in Covid-19 cases continued in India, the active cases of the viral infection in Maharashtra crossed the 3,000 mark on Thursday.

During the last 24 hours, a whopping 694 cases and zero deaths were reported, taking the progressive total to 81,43,686 and 1,48,441, respectively.

In Mumbai itself, 192 fresh cases were reported while the same for the larger Mumbai metropolitan region was 358.

During the day, 184 patients were discharged taking the total number of cured patients to 79,92,229.

The total active cases in the state now stand at 3,106, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

During March 2023, there has been a sudden spurt of cases in Mumbai-MMR and other urban centres of the state, which was one of the worst-affected states during the three big waves of the pandemic.

“We must take necessary precautions,” said IMA-Maharashtra president Dr Suhas Pingle.

It may be mentioned, the total active cases have dropped below the 100 mark this year and dropped to the lowest of 64 cases as on 30 January, however, over the past couple of weeks the cases have increased.

On March 12, the active cases had crossed the 500 figure and within five days, it jumped past 1,000.

On March 17, the total cases in the state crossed the 1,000 mark and within 10 days time on March 26, it had doubled and crossed the 2,000 mark. On March 29, it crossed the 2,500 mark and in 24 hours, it jumped beyond 3,000.