After bail, Mumbai man slapped with 2nd rape case by same woman

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 18 2022, 06:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2022, 06:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 32-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage in Oshiwara, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday. This is the second rape case the woman, who is already married, has filed against the man, the official added.

"She had filed a rape case in Kashimira police station in August, but the accused had got bail from a Thane court after submitting an affidavit that he would marry her. She has now filed a second case claiming the man raped her recently in a lodge in Jogeshwari," he said.

"She has also alleged the man beat her up demanding she withdraw the rape case filed in Kashimira in Thane district. We have registered a rape case and are probing further," the Oshiwara police station official said.

Mumbai
Maharashtra
rape
Crime
India News

