After bail, Mumbai man slapped with 2nd rape case by same woman

A 32-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage in Oshiwara, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday. This is the second rape case the woman, who is already married, has filed against the man, the official added.
"She had filed a rape case in Kashimira police station in August, but the accused had got bail from a Thane court after submitting an affidavit that he would marry her. She has now filed a second case claiming the man raped her recently in a lodge in Jogeshwari," he said.
Also Read | 10 years of ‘Nirbhaya’ case: How does judiciary award death sentence; is it a deterrent?
"She has also alleged the man beat her up demanding she withdraw the rape case filed in Kashimira in Thane district. We have registered a rape case and are probing further," the Oshiwara police station official said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Priorities
What do we do with all those naughty Sanskrit writers!
For planet Earth, this might be the start of a new age
What's wrong with the weather? But it's warming up!...
Mucosal DNA vaccine found effective in stopping Covid
After Mehrauli murder, bachelor tenants turned away
The story of Darjeeling tea