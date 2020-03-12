As Covid-19 cases rise to 12, Maharashtra cancels public events

The source of Covid-19 infection in Maharashtra are tourists, who had returned from Dubai.

On Thursday, the number of cases in Maharashtra increased to 12, with two more persons testing positive in Pune and Nagpur.

From the Vidhan Bhavan complex, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a review meeting with the Divisional Commissioners over video-conferencing.

"The source of coronavirus infection in the state is not local. It came from the tourists who got infected during their visit abroad," Thackeray said.

The state government has asked all the tour and travel operators of cities to provide list of the tourists who had recently visited foreign countries.

Those who had travelled abroad recently has been urged to stay indoors for a fortnight.

With Coronavirus positive cases climbing to 12 in the state, the Maharashtra government on Thursday ordered the cancellation of all public functions, gatherings, mass religious events and other programmes as a precautionary measure until the situation normalises.

Thackeray reiterated his suggestion to all people who have come from abroad to go into ‘self-quarantine’ at their respective homes for two weeks to avoid any public contact.

"The health departments in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur have already created such quarantine facilities and all other civic bodies must provide the status of the similar facility by Friday,” Thackeray said.

Principal Secretary of Health department Dr Pradeep Vyas said that all travellers from the seven countries shall be quarantined by the state government, arrangements for which shall be made by the respective district collectors.