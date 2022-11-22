Maharashtra govt allows one-day leave to Gujarat voters

Assembly polls: Maharashtra government allows one-day leave to Gujarat voters working in border areas

The state Assembly elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 22 2022, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 15:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Maharashtra government has issued a notification permitting one-day paid leave to voters from Gujarat working in the border districts of the state to enable them to cast their vote in the upcoming Assembly elections, an official said on Tuesday.

The state Assembly elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5. As per the notification issued by the state industries, energy and labour department, the decision is applicable to all private, semi-private companies, organisations and institutions.

Also Read — Tribals are first owners of country: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Gujarat

Voters from Gujarat, who are working here in Maharashtra can avail a day's paid leave to exercise their franchise in the upcoming election in the neighbouring state, the notification stated. The concession has been given to voters from Gujarat working in border districts such as Nashik, Palghar, Dhule and Nandurbar.

“Many voters from Gujarat travel here every day or stay here for some work. The concession is applicable only on December 1 and 5 will enable them to go to polling booths and vote. People who avail this concession will not face any salary or wage cut,” a senior official from the Maharashtra industries department said.

Mahrashtra
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat Assembly Election
Gujarat
India News

