BJP's Hardik Patel deletes messages saying he was threatened

Minutes after claiming to have received threats, Hardik Patel, the newly anointed BJP leader, on Monday suddenly retracted his statement.

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader had claimed that he was receiving threats. But, after confirming this, within minutes he retracted, thus raising questions as to why the bold leader was shying away from stating that a section of the society is angry with him and a few of them have threatened him.

Hardik on Monday morning first confirmed to IANS that he has received threats. He even stated that he has informed the local police, but has not been provided with the security yet. However, within minutes he deleted the messages.

When IANS asked him about the deleted messages, he did not respond.

A section of the society as well as the Patidar community is said to be angry with the PAAS leader for two reasons -- first is, why did he join the BJP when the ruling party has yet not withdrawn all cases against Patidars?, and family members of the 14 youths, who lost their lives during the agitation, are yet to get government jobs? The second reason is after joining the BJP, in a press conference he called the Patidar protesters as anti-social elements.

A section of the Patidars have started blackening his photos and names on hoardings in North Gujarat, the day he went to the BJP office to join the party. The police detained two men, who were to throw black ink on him. On social media, many Patidar youths are showing their anger, by putting posts criticising Hardik's decision to join the BJP.

So far, Viramgam Police have not received any application from Hardik Patel about the threats that he is receiving, said N D Chauhan, Deputy Superintendent of Police. He even denied any local intelligence input on threats to Hardik Patel.