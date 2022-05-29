BMC restores 16 heritage milestones of Mumbai

In a major initiative, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has restored 16 heritage milestones - dating back to nearly two centuries.

“The restoration of milestones is complete,” Sanjay Sawant, who heads BMC’s heritage cell, told DH.

The BMC has partnered with conservation architect Rahul Chemburkar, the founder-partner of Vaastu Vidhaan Projects, for the initiative which is key to the heritage of the financial capital of India.

As many as 11 milestones were in place, however, they were broken or dilapidated. They were restored in their present location. These milestones were three to four feet in height but many of them were buried in layers of cement and concrete.

For the five others which were missing, BMC made black basalt milestones in their location to commemorate the original milestones.

All the 16 milestones now find mention in BMC’s heritage booklet.

Around these milestones, the architects have put cobblestone and granite and installed an information plaque along with a QR code on each milestone.

As far as the zero milestone is concerned, the BMC and the Vaastu Vidhaan Projects are planning to put up an information plaque.

There was no zero milestone technically but the St Thomas Cathedral in KalaGhoda-Fort area was the marker.

Built in 1718, the over 300-year-old cathedral is a standing example of Mumbai’s heritage.

The milestones have come up between 1817-1837.

These milestones are located in Kalbadevi Road, Gowalia Tank, BhatiaHospital, NM Joshi Marg, Chitra Cinema, Sion, Byculla among other places.

Referring to old books, documents, government records, gazette, the BMC is trying to find out if more milestones existed.