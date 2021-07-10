Bullock cart stage collapses during Congress's protest

Bullock cart stage collapses during Congress's protest against fuel price hike in Mumbai

Congress staged demonstrations at 29 spots in Mumbai against the rise in prices of petrol and diesel

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 10 2021, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 20:13 ist
Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap was among other workers of the Congress present on the stage when it collapsed. Credit: Twitter Photo/@Shehzad_Ind

A makeshift stage mounted on a bullock cart toppled under the weight of Congress activists during a protest held against the fuel price hike in Antop Hill locality here on Saturday.

Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap was among other workers of the Congress present on the stage when it collapsed.

Jagtap and other leaders escaped unhurt.

Also read: Centre earned Rs 4.91 crore as fuel prices hiked 69 times this year: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Earlier in the day, Congress staged demonstrations at 29 spots in Mumbai against the rise in prices of petrol and diesel and other essential commodities.

Speaking at the occasion, Jagtap said, "The hike in fuel prices shows the Centre's anti-poor stand. Petrol now costs Rs 107 per litre while a cooking gas cylinder costs Rs 950. The common man is worried about his survival. The Congress held protests to highlight the anger of the common man". 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Fuel Prices
Protests
Mumbai

Related videos

What's Brewing

E-learning: Kids addicted to screens, parents seek help

E-learning: Kids addicted to screens, parents seek help

Geo-tourism spots in Northeast to explore post-pandemic

Geo-tourism spots in Northeast to explore post-pandemic

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

 