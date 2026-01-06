<p>Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Republicans must win the 2026 midterm elections or else he will get impeached by Democrats.</p><p>"You gotta win the midterms 'cause, if we don't win the midterms, it's just gonna be - I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me," Trump said at a retreat for House Republican lawmakers in Washington. </p>.Why Trump refused to back Venezuela's Machado: Fears of chaos, and fraying ties.<p>"I'll get impeached."</p><p>Trump's agenda is on the line in November's elections, when all the seats in the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate's seats will be contested.</p>