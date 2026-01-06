Menu
Homeworld

'If we don't win midterms, I will get impeached': Trump to House Republicans

Trump's agenda is on the line in ‍November's elections, when all the seats in the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate's seats will be ​contested.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 17:11 IST
Published 06 January 2026, 17:11 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpWhite House

