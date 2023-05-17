Thane teacher booked for caning KG student

Case against Thane teacher for caning kindergarten student for spelling mistake

The senior KG student could not properly spell the words 'Sunday' and 'Monday' following which the teacher allegedly beat him up with a cane, a police official said

Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have registered a case against a woman teacher taking private tuition classes in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly beating up a kindergarten student for not being able to spell some words correctly, an official said.

The incident took place on May 11 when the boy went to the teacher in Bhayander area to take English tuition classes, an official from Bhayander police station said without specifying the child's age.

The senior KG student could not properly spell the words 'Sunday' and 'Monday' following which the teacher allegedly beat him up with a cane, he said.

The child suffered injuries. He reached home crying and informed about the incident to his mother, who approached local police and filed a complaint against the teacher on Monday, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the teacher under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that a probe was on into the case.

