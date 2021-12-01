Centre, states, auto industry to meet in Goa in December to discuss ways to promote EVs

Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, transport ministers from different states, top officials and industry leaders from the automotive sector will gather at Goa on December 4 and deliberate about ways to promote electric vehicles in the country and attract investments, an official said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries is organising this round table to promote electric vehicles (EVs).

"Ministers of transport and chief secretaries/ senior officers from states, industry leaders from the automotive sector, start-ups and technical experts have been invited to participate," the official said.

The round table is being organised to bring stakeholders together to work out strategies to promote the adoption of EVs in India and attract investment in the manufacturing of EVs, batteries and high-technology automotive components in India, the official added.

To give an impetus to the manufacturing and adoption of EVs and high-technology automotive, the ministry is executing three major schemes with a total outlay of Rs 54,038 crore.

These schemes are Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India II (FAME India II); National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell; and Productivity Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Automobile and Auto Components.

The FAME India II scheme is being implemented with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore to incentivise demand for EVs by providing upfront subsidies and creating EV charging infrastructure.

One million electric two-wheelers, five lakh electric three-wheelers, 55,000 electric cars and 7,090 electric buses are to be supported under FAME II through subsidies.

The National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC), with an outlay of Rs 18,100 crore, aims at incentivising the setting up of manufacturing facilities in the country for 50 gigawatt-hour of ACC and 5 GWh of 'Niche' ACC.

A total investment of Rs 45,000 crore is envisaged under this scheme.

"It will reduce the import bills of ACC by Rs 1,50,000 crore. Request for proposal (RFP) has been issued on October 22, 2021, for inviting proposals from domestic and international manufacturers for setting up manufacturing facilities for ACC Battery Storage in India," the official added.

