COVID-19: 7 more test positive, 160 cases now in Maha

Coronavirus: 7 more test COVID-19 positive, total cases rise to 160 in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, Mumbai/Nagpur,
  • Mar 28 2020, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 13:49 ist

 With seven more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the total number of such cases in the state has gone up to 160, officials said on Saturday.

Of these seven new COVID-19 patients, five are from Mumbai and two from Nagpur, health department officials said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

 

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

On Friday, 28 persons were found infected with coronavirus in different parts of the state, they said.

In Nagpur, both the new patients, including a girl, are close contacts of the person, who had tested positive on Thursday, the district officials said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Maharashtra
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

 