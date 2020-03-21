Maharashtra: Woman tested with COVID-19 test negative

Coronavirus: Maharashtra woman tested with COVID-19 test negative

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Mar 21 2020, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 16:03 ist

The woman, who tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, has now tested negative for the infection following treatment, an official said.

The woman, with travel history to Russia and Kazakhstan, had tested positive for the virus on March 13, district health officer Dr Sundar Kulkarni told PTI.

Her latest swab reports after treatment have come out negative, he said.

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

"Our line of treatment has worked. We used retroviral therapy, which is a combination of three to four drugs. She will remain under observation till the end of this month and then discharged," the official said.

At least 21 swab samples were taken from the college where she works as a lecturer and all of them have tested negative, he added. 

