Coronavirus screening tightened at Mumbai airport

Abiding to the recent directive issued by the Government of India, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has started screening passengers flying from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Nepal to Mumbai as well as those arriving from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

The Ministry of Health has tightened screening and has issued an advisory requiring all passengers arriving from these countries to undergo screening for coronavirus infection.

Health counters and thermal scanners have been stationed at the pre-immigration area for the arriving passengers by the APHO team. Furthermore, the airport has ensured that alert messages are placed strategically across the terminal and that airlines have been sensitized and informed to follow the instructions of the Government.