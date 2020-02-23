Coronavirus screening tightened at Mumbai airport

Coronavirus screening tightened at Mumbai airport

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 23 2020, 08:06am ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2020, 08:06am ist
The airport has ensured that alert messages are placed strategically across the terminal. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Abiding to the recent directive issued by the Government of India, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has started screening passengers flying from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Nepal to Mumbai as well as those arriving from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

The Ministry of Health has tightened screening and has issued an advisory requiring all passengers arriving from these countries to undergo screening for coronavirus infection. 

Health counters and thermal scanners have been stationed at the pre-immigration area for the arriving passengers by the APHO team. Furthermore, the airport has ensured that alert messages are placed strategically across the terminal and that airlines have been sensitized and informed to follow the instructions of the Government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Wuhan Virus
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport
Mumbai
Comments (+)
 