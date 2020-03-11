Coronavirus: Three in Maharashtra's Beed under observation

Three persons in Maharashtra's Beed district are under observation as they had travelled to Dubai with four persons in Pune who have tested positive for the coronavirus, a health official said here on Tuesday.

The persons from Beed did not show any symptoms of the virus but were under watch as a precaution, he clarified.

Three people -- two men and a woman -- from Beed were also part of the same group, said district civil surgeon Ashok Thorat here.

According to health authorities in Beed, a group of 40 persons had travelled to Dubai and returned on March 1. Some of those found positive in Pune were part of the group.

These Beed residents were duly tested and were not found to have an infection, he said.

"Still, as a precaution, we will be monitoring their health till March 28," he added.