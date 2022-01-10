Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra drop by 10,000

In a sign of improvement in the Omicron-triggered third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the cases in Maharashtra dropped by over 10,000 on Monday.

During the last 24 hours, 33,470 cases and 8 deaths were reported, taking the progressive total to 69,53,514 and 1,41,647, respectively.

The total active cases in the state stand at 2,06,046, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

On Sunday, a total of 44,386 cases were reported which dropped by 10,916 in a day’s time.

In Mumbai too, the cases dropped and during the day, 13,648 cases and 5 deaths were reported taking the progressive total to 9,28,220 and 16,411, respectively, according to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Last Friday, Mumbai reported 20,971 cases, however, on Saturday and Sunday, it dropped to 20,318 and 19,474 cases.

The drop by over 5,000 cases has come as a major relief for Mumbai.

In Mumbai, the total active cases stand at 1,03,862.

“We cannot let our guard down. we have to follow all covid appropriate behaviour,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of Maharashtra government’s Covid-19 Task Force and consultant endocrinologist, Lilavati Hospital.

“Delhi has overtaken Mumbai in the last two days, both in real numbers as well as Test Positivity Rate! Mumbai today is 22 per cent, down from 30 per cent two days back,” pointed out Dr Ishwar Gilada, the secretary-general of Organised Medicine Academic Guild.

