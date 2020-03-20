COVID-19: Final exams for Classes 1 to 8 cancelled in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Government on Friday cancelled the final examinations of Classes 1 to 8, while those of Classes 9 and 11 will be held after April 15, in light of the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the decision will be applicable to students of the state's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board only.

The examinations of Classes 9 and 11 will be conducted after April 15, she said.

Students from classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to higher classes based on their aggregate marks during the year, the minister added.

Maharashtra has recorded 52 positive Covid-19 cases, the highest in the country so far.