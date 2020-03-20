Final exams for Classes 1 to 8 cancelled in Maharashtra

COVID-19: Final exams for Classes 1 to 8 cancelled in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 20 2020, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 16:39 ist
Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray. (PTI Photo)

The Maharashtra Government on Friday cancelled the final examinations of Classes 1 to 8, while those of Classes 9 and 11 will be held after April 15, in light of the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the decision will be applicable to students of the state's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board only.

For latest updated on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The examinations of Classes 9 and 11 will be conducted after April 15, she said.

Students from classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to higher classes based on their aggregate marks during the year, the minister added.

Maharashtra has recorded 52 positive Covid-19 cases, the highest in the country so far. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

 