COVID-19 lockdown: Truck drivers from Kerala struck in Bhiwandi

Truck drivers from Kerala are struck at Bhiwandi near Mumbai because of the India-lockdown situation.
Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor had sought the help of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in securing passage for them.
"Dear @CMOMaharashtra a large number of Kerala truck drivers returning home in empty lorries after delivering fruits and vegetables in Gujarat are held up in Bhiwandi w/out food, water or toilet facilities. Could Maharashtra Govt kindly instruct police to allow them to go to Kerala?" Tharoor tweeted.
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 25, 2020
He said their conditions are poor and police are behaving inhumanely. "Please help. The four hours from PM’s speech to #lockdownindia were not enough for trucks to drive back from Gujarat to Kerala! Please help @AshokChavanINC @milinddeora @AUThackeray," he added.
