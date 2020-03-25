COVID-19: Truck drivers from Kerala struck in Bhiwandi

COVID-19 lockdown: Truck drivers from Kerala struck in Bhiwandi

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 25 2020, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 16:12 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Truck drivers from Kerala are struck at Bhiwandi near Mumbai because of the India-lockdown situation.

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor had sought the help of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in securing passage for them.

"Dear @CMOMaharashtra a large number of Kerala truck drivers returning home in empty lorries after delivering fruits and vegetables in Gujarat are held up in Bhiwandi w/out food, water or toilet facilities. Could Maharashtra Govt kindly instruct police to allow them to go to Kerala?" Tharoor tweeted.

He said their conditions are poor and police are behaving inhumanely. "Please help. The four hours from PM’s speech to #lockdownindia were not enough for trucks to drive back from Gujarat to Kerala! Please help @AshokChavanINC @milinddeora @AUThackeray," he added.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Shashi Tharoor
Kerala
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Air India to incur Rs 30-35 cr loss per day

COVID-19: Air India to incur Rs 30-35 cr loss per day

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

COVID-19 lockdown: Services that are open and closed

COVID-19 lockdown: Services that are open and closed

Scientists toil to develop indigenous testing kits

Scientists toil to develop indigenous testing kits

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

 