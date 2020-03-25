COVID-19 lockdown: Truck drivers from Kerala struck in Bhiwandi

Truck drivers from Kerala are struck at Bhiwandi near Mumbai because of the India-lockdown situation.

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor had sought the help of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in securing passage for them.

"Dear @CMOMaharashtra a large number of Kerala truck drivers returning home in empty lorries after delivering fruits and vegetables in Gujarat are held up in Bhiwandi w/out food, water or toilet facilities. Could Maharashtra Govt kindly instruct police to allow them to go to Kerala?" Tharoor tweeted.

He said their conditions are poor and police are behaving inhumanely. "Please help. The four hours from PM’s speech to #lockdownindia were not enough for trucks to drive back from Gujarat to Kerala! Please help @AshokChavanINC @milinddeora @AUThackeray," he added.