Covid-19 norms violations 'intolerable', Navi Mumbai corporation warns of strict action

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar has warned of strict action if citizens and those working in the APMC market do not follow the lockdown guidelines and protocols to curb the spread of Covid-19.

After inspecting an APMC vegetable market in Vashi area, that sees around 50,000 footfalls daily, Bhangar on Wednesday said it was observed that some people in Navi Mumbai and the APMC were violating the Covid-19 prevention norms.

"We will not tolerate this and we are once again warning people to abide by the rules or else, they will face stringent action," he said.

He said the action is not meant to target citizens, but to give them a message to understand the seriousness of the situation.

"Even though the situation is under control and the death rate also has gone down, but the threat is not over and we should not invite a second wave of the pandemic," he said.

The civic chief said he has already instructed the flying squad teams to strictly implement the social distancing guidelines and use of masks in Navi Mumbai.

Till Wednesday, Navi Mumbai reported 36,673 Covid-19 cases and 750 deaths due to the disease, as per official data.