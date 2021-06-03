Maharashtra to lift Covid restrictions in 18 districts

Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted in 18 Maharashtra districts

Restrictions in Mumbai would be relaxed partially, but the travel by local trains would not be open to the general public

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 03 2021, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 17:53 ist
Commuters wearing facemasks as a protective measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus wait for their transport at bus stop, in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

Coronavirus restrictions will be lifted from Friday in 18 out of 36 Maharashtra districts where the positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy have dipped considerably, the state government said.

Disaster Management Minister Vijay Wadettiwar made the announcement after a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority here on Thursday.

The lockdown-like restrictions, imposed in April this year when the second wave of the pandemic intensified, would be lifted in 18 districts where the positivity rate is 5 percent or less and the occupancy of oxygen beds in hospitals is less than 25 percent, he said.

These 18 districts are Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Yavatmal, Washim, Wardha, Parbhani and Thane.

All restrictions would be lifted in these districts, he said.

Restrictions in Mumbai would be relaxed partially, but the travel by local trains, the state capital's lifeline, would not be open to the general public as of now, the minister said.

