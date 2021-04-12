Covid-19 second wave claims first life in Mumbai Police force

A sub-inspector died due to Covid-19 here on Monday, becoming the first victim from the Mumbai Police force of the second wave of the viral infection, an official said on Monday.

SI Mohan Dagade (52), posted at the Vakola police station for over two years, was admitted to a jumbo Covid-19 centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex here for treatment on April 3 after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

He died early Monday morning, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-8) Manjunath Singhe confirmed the policeman's demise.

Dagade resided in suburban Andheri with his family members, including two children, the official said.

Last year, two constables and an inspector from Vakola police station died due to Covid-19, he said.

Over 30 personnel from the Vakola police station had tested positive for the viral infection last year, he added.