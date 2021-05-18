Cyclone Tauktae brings heavy rainfall to Palghar

More than 50 trees have been uprooted in the Palghar district

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 18 2021, 11:06 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 11:07 ist
In the last 24 hours, the Palghar district received 298 mm rainfall. Credit: AFP Photo. Representative

Heavy rains and tidal waves continued to lash Maharashtra's Palghar district that touches the Gujarat border amid strong gale as Cyclone Tauktae approaches India's coastal areas.

In the last 24 hours, the Palghar district received 298 mm rainfall, according to KS Hosalikar, Scientist, Climate Research & Services, Pune.

The Vasai-Virar township in Palghar also witnessed heavy rainfall. Power and water supply has been badly affected in township, located nearly 60 kms off downtown Mumbai. Waterlogging too was experienced in several parts of the township.

More than 50 trees have been uprooted in the Palghar district.

The Palghar Collector's office and the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation decided not to conduct Covid-19 vaccination programmes during the day.

This is the first time the district has experiences such heavy rainfall in May.

